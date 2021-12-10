Rivals100 DE Anthony Lucas talks in-home visit with Nick Saban

Anthony Lucas, Rivals100 defensive end from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, is one of the top uncommitted recruits in the country. He will release a final four on Friday and announce his college decision on Wednesday during the Early Signing Period.

Three of the schools expected to make the cut include Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He took official visits to all three schools. Notre Dame lost its head coach, Brian Kelly, to LSU, but replaced him with Marcus Freeman who has led the charge in recruiting Lucas to South Bend.

Coach Freeman, along with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly had in-home visits with Lucas this week. Coach Saban was joined by Alabama tight ends/special team coach Drew Svoboda (area recruiter).

"The visit was good," Lucas told BamaInsider. "They came over to the house. My mom and dad were both there. It was a good visit. The visit with Coach Saban and Coach Svoboda went really good.

"They pretty much just reiterated how much I am needed and how much they want me. They explained what all they can offer me for my future if I decide to come there."

Lucas said his relationship with the Crimson Tide coaches has strengthened in last few months after taking two unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa in November.

He recently told Rivals, "They’re a championship program. They have great coaches there who develop really good athletes. Going there, I know that we’d have multiple first-round picks in my class.”

He added more during his conversation with BamaInsider on Thursday.

"What I like about Alabama is just the winning culture," he said. "The knowledge that you can gain from Coach Saban is as good as it gets. The people who he keeps on his staff can also really help develop me. I just really like his staff and everything Alabama has to offer."

Lucas does not claim a leader.

"I really don't know yet,” he said. “I am going to go wherever feels like home. I have to figure that out in the next few days. I think all the other deciding factors will work itself out once I figure out which school feels like home."

Lucas said all of his finalists are recruiting him as a defensive end. He will enroll at the school of his choice in January. He will lead his team into the Class 6A state championship game against Highland on Saturday. He has recorded 64 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season.