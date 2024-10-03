Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

in other news
A new competition is fueling Alabama's offensive linemen
Tyler Booker is generally modest, but the lineman couldn’t help himself when explaining Alabama's newest competition
Alabama WR coach JaMarcus Shephard provides impromptu recruiting pitch
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — What began with a question about cornerback Domani Jackson ended with a full-on recruiting pitch
Kalen DeBoer issues injury report on two Alabama players
Kalen DeBoer provided an injury update on Kendrick Law and DeVonta Smith ahead of Alabama's game against Vanderbilt.
Alabama WR commit recaps visit, Ryan Williams heroics, talks future plans
The latest on Caleb Cunningham after his visit to Alabama on Saturday.
Rivals recruiting intel: The latest on four-star WR Donovan Murph
The latest on WR Donovan Murph, his reclassification and recent Alabama visit.
in other news
A new competition is fueling Alabama's offensive linemen
Tyler Booker is generally modest, but the lineman couldn’t help himself when explaining Alabama's newest competition
Alabama WR coach JaMarcus Shephard provides impromptu recruiting pitch
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — What began with a question about cornerback Domani Jackson ended with a full-on recruiting pitch
Kalen DeBoer issues injury report on two Alabama players
Kalen DeBoer provided an injury update on Kendrick Law and DeVonta Smith ahead of Alabama's game against Vanderbilt.