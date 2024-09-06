Alabama WR commit Lotzeir Brooks stole the show in his season opener.

High school football is back. With it comes the opportunity for Alabama’s Class of 2025 and underclassman commitment pledges to help bring glory to their respective teams, and showcase their talents before taking them to Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide currently has 20 commits in 2025, one pledge in 2026 and a pair of commits in the 2027 class. Each week, Tide Illustrated will tack the performances of all of Alabama’s pledges throughout the 2024 season. Here’s how several of Alabama’s commitments performed last week.

Brooks opened his senior season at Millville High School in emphatic fashion last week. The three-star wideout finished with five catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Millville crushed Holy Spirit 35-0. Brooks now has 54 career receiving touchdowns, which is the most by a single player in New Jersey High School football history.

Edwards had another dominant performance in Week 2 with Oak Ridge (Calif.) High School. Despite a 30-23 loss to San Clemente, Edwards finished with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He also impressed on defense with six tackles, including two for loss, two sacks and a pass deflection.

Barney intercepted a pass in Carrollton’s 44-22 win over Rome High School last week. Carrollton will face Lithia Springs on Friday.

Metz had four tackles, including one for loss and a sack in Mill Creek’s 48-14 win over Archer last week. Metz is now up to 18 tackles this season.

Simmons racked up five tackles, including three for loss in Hartfield Academy’s 49-0 win over Simpson Academy last week. Hartfield’s defense is allowing less than five points per game so far this season.

Rogers helped Montgomery-Carver improve to 2-0 with a 32-yard touchdown run against Percy Julian. After a 44-12 victory, the Wolverines will face Johnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School on Friday.



Moody High School dropped to 0-2 on the season after a narrow 24-21 loss to Oxford last week. Despite the loss, Willis starred on defense with 10 tackles, including one for loss and a sack. Willis will look to build on his strong performance against Jacksonville High School on Friday.

Waldrep helped power Central-Phenix City to 3-0 after blowing out Smiths Station 69-15 on Thursday. The Red Devils beat Lutheran North 30-12 last week.



Asparuhov had a solid performance in San Joaquin Memorial High School’s 18-14 win over Christian Brothers. He had two punts for 107 yards with a 53.5-yard average and 67 long. One of Asparuhov's punts landed inside the 20. San Joaquin Memorial will face Castaic on Friday.



Haywood helped Ryan (TX) High School get off to a 2-0 start to the season with a win over V.R. Eaton last week and a shutout victory over Mansfield Timberview on Thursday. After the game, Haywood spoke to Rivals about his commitment status and more.

Cunningham and Choctaw County dropped their opening game of the season 22-21 to Parklane Academy. The Chargers will look to bounce back against New Hope on Friday before Cunningham heads to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s game against South Florida.

DeBose and Theodore fell to 0-2 to start the season with a narrow 24-21 loss to Spanish Fort. Theodore will travel to play McGill-Toolen on Friday, and DeBose will head to Tuscaloosa for the USF game on Saturday.

Dear helped lead Quitman High School to a 22-6 win over Meridian last week before making a surprise trip to Alabama for the Western Kentucky game. Quitman dropped its second game of the season with a 14-8 loss to Heidelberg on Thursday.



Johnson and Dodge County improved to 2-0 with a 42-12 win over Central High School last week. Dodge County will face Academy for Classical Education on Friday.

IMG Academy bounced back from a loss in its season opener with a 27-14 win over Bergen Catholic last week. IMG will face Cocoa (FL.) High School on Friday.

Lloyd helped Carmel to a 35-21 win over Christopher High School in its season opener before he headed to Tuscaloosa to watch the Crimson Tide take on Western Kentucky. Carmel will be in action again on Saturday against Seaside.



Hill helped Winton Woods hold an opponent to single digits for a second consecutive week. The Warriors defeated Kings High School 19-5 last week and will face Milford on Friday.



Garror helped Vigor High School to a 36-7 win over Tuscaloosa County last week. Vigor will travel to face LeFlore on Friday.



Other commits in action this week

Russell opens his senior season with Duncanville High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers will take on South Oak Cliff High School in Week 1. Last season, Russell threw for over 3,400 yards and 38 touchdowns, completing 74% of his passes. He also added 360 rushing yards and six on the ground and helped Duncanville win the Texas 6A Division I state championship.



Lee and Mission Viejo High School will face Liberty at 9 p.m. Friday.

McDonald and Sanders will both suit up for Mater Dei against Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman at 9 p.m. Friday.