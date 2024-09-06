Ty Haywood was one of several marquee summer commitments made to Kalen Deboer and the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2025 recruiting class that ranks No. 2 in the Rivals team rankings .

Haywood chose the Crimson Tide over 31 others including Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Michigan.

It is approaching two months since Haywood made his pledge to the Tide. I was able to catch up with Haywood following a 28-0 victory in Denton on Thursday night.

The most important part of the conversation came as Haywood affirmed his commitment and made it known he is not considering any other schools moving forward.

"I'm locked in. I'm done done," he told said.

He also added that "the relationships have gotten a whole lot better with players, coaches, and some of the guys that are committed there as well" since his he made his commitment decision.