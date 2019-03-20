TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s been a gloomy couple of days for Alabama basketball as the Crimson Tide is still getting over the disappointment of not making the NCAA Tournament. However, there was one bit of news that brought a smile to Avery Johnson’s face Tuesday.

The head coach lit up when asked about redshirt senior Riley Norris, who will set Alabama’s school record for most career games when he steps onto the floor Wednesday night against Norfolk State in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament. Norris is set to make his 136th appearance in a Crimson Tide uniform, passing Levi Randolph who played in 135 games from 2011-15.

“I haven’t had much to smile about over the last couple of days, but that’s one of them,” Johnson said. “Just knowing that he’s going to play in his 136th game and break Levi’s record, that’s just amazing. It shows a lot of durability and stamina and the guy playing through pain. You can just always count on him. That’s been a real bright spot for us. So, we just want to congratulate Riley and his family.”

Norris joked with reporters when asked about the achievement.

“Took me long enough,” he said with a smile.

The Albertville, Ala., native is in his fifth season with the Crimson Tide after receiving a medical redshirt last year. The 24-year-old has been the butt of many jokes both on social media and in the locker room as fans and teammates provide friendly teasing for what seems like a never-ending career in Tuscaloosa.

“I just laugh at it. It’s funny,” Norris said. “I think everyone in the locker room gets a kick out of it. It’s kind of crazy how old I am compared to Kira (Lewis Jr.) — 17, he seems like a baby. I don’t take it too seriously. You can’t, you just have to have fun with it.”

In all seriousness, there’s a sentimental side to all of this. If Alabama fails to win Wednesday, it will be Norris’ final game in college. Depending on what he plans to do with his career, it will likely be his last game in the sport altogether.

While the sting of barely missing out on the NCAA Tournament still burns inside Alabama’s locker room, for players like Norris the NIT offers a few more cherished opportunities to hit the court.

“Finding out you were one the first four teams that didn’t make it (to the NCAA Tournament), that’s kind of devastating,” Norris said. “But at the same time, this is a new opportunity. I think this is the right way to send our seniors out, not only myself but the other three seniors. And it’s a chance for our younger guys to get more practice. It’s live-game competition in front of crowds and stuff. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

Norris joins fellow seniors Donta Hall, Avery Johnson Jr. and Lawson Schaffer on what will be a farewell tour in front of home fans. The NIT allows the higher seed to host games until the semifinal round. Since Alabama is a No. 1 seed, it has the opportunity to play inside Coleman Coliseum three more times.

After Alabama learned its NIT fate Sunday night, the older Johnson said he spoke with each of his players individually, explaining the importance of playing in the tournament. One of his biggest points of emphasis was making sure the seniors get a proper sendoff.

“We have some guys that actually want to continue to play basketball after they leave Alabama on the professional level,” the head coach said. “So it gives them a chance to get more on tape and hopefully improve their resumes. We’re playing on national TV, so somebody’s always watching. We always talk about sending our seniors out the right way and what we can do to help serve them.”

No. 1 seed Alabama (18-15) and No. 8 seed Norfolk State (21-13) are set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU. The winner of the game will move on to the second round where it will face No. 4 seed Colorado which beat No. 5 seed Dayton 78-73 Tuesday night.