BamaInsider - Reports: SEC Media Days to be postponed

SEC fans will have to wait to hear from their conference coaches this summer. According to multiple reports, SEC Media Days will not take place from July 13-16 as originally planned.

Earlier this month, the conference sent out a release stating its media days will be held in a virtual setting due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel. The release also stated that dates and times for the virtual media days have not been released.

The NCAA recently approved a preseason football model that would allow programs to begin working with players beginning on July 13. It’s uncertain how that timeline will affect when the SEC holds its media days.

