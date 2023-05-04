More news has surfaced surrounding Alabama’s recent firing of head baseball coach Brad Bohannon. Hours after the Crimson Tide decided to terminate Bohannon’s contract Thursday, ESPN released a report connecting the head coach to suspicious betting activity on Alabama’s game against LSU on April 28.

Earlier this week, ESPN revealed Ohio gambling regulators halted bets on Alabama baseball games after suspicious activity was detected on the Crimson Tide's 8-6 loss to LSU six days ago. Thursday's report states, "sportsbook surveillance video indicated that the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time." At the moment, no student-athletes are believed to be involved in the allegations.

Alabama pitcher Luke Holman was scratched from his start an hour before the game due to back tightness and was replaced by Hagan Banks, who hadn't started since March 16.

Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced the initiation of Bohannon’s termination through a release from the university earlier Thursday, stating that the head coach was ruled to be “violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees.”

Later Thursday, SEC SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Alabama's decision to dismiss Bohannon.

"The University of Alabama has taken swift action after information about baseball sports wagering activity was questioned by industry regulators," Sankey said. "Ensuring the integrity of athletic competition is our highest priority, and for that purpose the SEC monitors gambling activity through its relationship with US Integrity and has done so since 2018. There must be zero tolerance for activity that puts into question the integrity of competition. We will remain in communication with the University throughout its ongoing review and will have no further comment at this time."

Alabama pitching coach Jason Jackson will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the time being.

In addition to betting allegations, Bohannon is also being sued by former Alabama baseball player Blake Bennett for his alleged negligence in the handling of an injury to the pitcher in 2019. Jackson and athletic trainer Sean Stryker are also being sued by Bennett for their alleged negligence in the matter.

Alabama (30-15) is tied for third in the SEC West standings with a 9-12 record in conference play. The Crimson Tide will begin a three-game home series against No. 5 Vanderbilt Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT.