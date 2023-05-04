Alabama is firing head baseball coach Brad Bohannon, director of athletics Greg Byrne announced through a release from the university on Thursday morning.

The release states “violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees” as the reason for Bohannon’s termination. Alabama pitching coach Jason Jackson will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the time being.

Alabama's decision to part ways with Bohannon comes during a turbulent time for its baseball program. Earlier this week, ESPN released a report raising questions about “suspicious wagering activity” detected on the Crimson Tide's game against LSU last Friday. Following news of Bohannon's termination Thursday, ESPN came out with another report, stating, "Sportsbook surveillance video indicated that the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time."

Along with Alabama's betting allegations, Bohannon, Jackson and athletic trainer Sean Stryker are being sued by former Alabama baseball player Blake Bennett for their alleged negligence in the handling of an injury to the pitcher in 2019.

Alabama (30-15) is tied for third in the SEC West standings with a 9-12 record in conference play. The Crimson Tide will begin a three-game home series against No. 5 Vanderbilt Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT.