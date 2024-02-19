Kalen DeBoer’s new coaching staff at Alabama is complete, as the Crimson Tide is expected to name Georgia Southern OC and quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis. Tide 100.9’s Ryan Fowler was the first to report the news Monday morning.

The hiring of Ellis, was announced shortly after reports surfaced that Chris Kapilovic will be the Crimson Tide’s new offensive line coach. Those two moves help Alabama replace offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and tight ends coach Scott Huff, who left to join the Seattle Seahwaks earlier this month.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator position will be filled by Nick Sheridan, who was originally hired as the tight ends coach. Ellis will now handle the tight ends while Sheridan oversees the quarterbacks as well as the offense as a whole. Kapilovic will replace Huff in a like-for-like swap.

Ellis comes to Alabama after spending the past two seasons as Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Last year, his offense ranked No. 37 nationally, averaging 419.5 yards per game. That included a passing attack that ranked 13th with 302.2 yards per game through the air.

Prior to his time at Georgia Southern, Ellis spent three seasons at Western Kentucky, working as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks from in 2019-20 before coaching inside receiver in 2021. Those three years served as his second stint with the Hilltoppers as he previously served at Western Kentucky from 2014-16 here he served as an offensive quality control staffer before coaching, running backs and later serving as the passing-game coordinator while coaching receivers.

In between his two stints at Western Kentucky, Ellis spent two seasons at Southern California where he served as an offensive analyst in 2017 before becoming the Trojans quarterbacks coach the following year. He played a role in developing former USC quarterback Sam Darnold into the No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ellis, a Macon, Georgia native, played quarterback at UAB from 2007-11. He got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2012-13.