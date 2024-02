Alabama appears to have found a new leader for its offensive line. According to a report from ESPN, the Crimson Tide is set to bring in Chris Kapilovic as its next offensive line coach.

Kapilovic comes to Alabama after being named Baylor’s offensive line coach this past December. He spent the previous four years at Michigan State where he served as the Spartans offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

Kapilovic replaces Scott Huff, who originally followed first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington before leaving to join the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

This story will be updated.