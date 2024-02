Alabama isn’t wasting any time replacing departing defensive assistant William Inge. Minutes after reports surfaced that Inge was headed to Tennessee, ESPN reported that Alabama is set to hire Baylor’s Christian Robinson as his replacement. According to ESPN, Robinson is set to coach outside linebackers for the Crimson Tide.

Robinson spent the past season coaching inside linebackers at Baylor. There he helped develop Matt Jones, who earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors, leading the team with 82 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss.

Robinson has plenty of experience in the SEC, coaching linebackers at Auburn (2022) and Florida (2018-21) after serving as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Georgia (2013-14).