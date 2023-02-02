Alabama has a new top target for its opening at offensive coordinator. According to a report from ESPN’s Crhis Low, the Crimson Tide is targeting Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for the position.

Rees, 30, has served as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Before that, he served as a quarterbacks coach for the Irish from 2017-19.

Last season, Notre Dame ranked tied for No. 41 nationally in scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and No. 60 in total offense (396.2 yards per game). The Irish ranked 35th in rushing offense (189.08 ypg) and 98th in passing offense (207.1 ypg).

Rees played a role in developing Ian Book into Notre Dame’s winningest quarterback in program history. Book finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting in 2020, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,830 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions while rushing for 485 yards and nine more scores on the ground.

In 2021 Reese helped Jack Coan throw for 3,150 yards and 25 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Coan set a Notre Dame bowl record with 509 passing yards against Oklahoma State in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. Coan is just one of two Notre Dame quarterbacks to throw for more than 500 yards in a game, joining Joe Theismann, who passed for 526 yards against Southern California in 1970.

Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback from 2010-13 got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2015. He spent the following season as an offensive assistant with the San Diego Charges before returning to his alma mater.

Alabama has an opening for its offensive coordinator positon after Bill O’Brien left for the same role with the New England Patriots last week. Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was previously viewed as the front-runner for the position but reportedly turned down an offer from Alabama earlier this week.