Alabama associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly is set to join Deion Sanders’ staff in Colorado, according to a report from BuffZone.com. After spending the past four seasons with the Crimson Tide Kelly will become the Buffaloes’ defensive coordinator.

Over the past four years, Kelly has helped coach the Crimson Tide to two SEC titles and a national championship. During his first year at Alabama in 2019, he oversaw Xavier McKinney, who led the team with 95 tackles and finished third with three interceptions en route to becoming a second-round selection by the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s also helped develop current Alabama starters Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams, who are both projected to be selected in next year’s NFL Draft. Hellams leads the team with 95 tackles while Jordan Battle ranks fourth with 62.

This season, Alabama ranks No. 15 nationally in total defense (311.3 yards allowed per game) and No. 16 in pass defense (186 yapg).

Kelly has previous experience as a college defensive coordinator at Florida State (2014-17), Georgia Tech (interim 2012), Nicholls State (2004-05), Henderson State (1999) and Jacksonville State (1997-98). The Ozark, Ala., native played defensive back at Auburn from 1986-89.