Report: Alabama basketball PG Jahvon Quinerly set to enter transfer portal
Alabama basketball could lose another key member from last year’s team as graduate point guard Jahvon Quinerly is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Joe Tipton.
Quinerly earned SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year last season, averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc. He earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team, averaging 11 points and 4.6 assists while helping the Crimson Tide to its second conference tournament title in three years.
Quinerly appeared set to be a big part of Alabama's plans for the coming season earlier this month when he tweeted a post with a picture that read "I'M BACK" after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft. He has since turned off the ability to retweet that tweet.
Quinerly was originally set to pursue a professional career following the 2021-22 season but tore his ACL in the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame. From there, he decided to remain on the team, returning from the injury on Nov. 15.
Quinerly started his freshman career at Villanova during the 2018-19 season. He then had to sit out a year after transferring to Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard has been a key part of the Crimson Tide's success the past three seasons, serving primarily as a starter in 2021-22 before taking on the sixth-man role the past two years. He has one season of eligibility remaining and will be eligible to play immediately at his next school as a graduate transfer.
Alabama brought in two transfer guards this offseason, adding Aaron Estrada from Hofstra and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. from Cal State Fullerton. The Crimson Tide also added four-star guard Davin Cosby Jr. as an early enrolee earlier this year.
If Quinerly departs, it would drop Alabama's scholarship count to 10 for the coming season. That number is expected to rise to 11 as North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson is reportedly set to transfer to the Crimson Tide. The NCAA scholarship limit for men's basketball is 13.