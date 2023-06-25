Alabama basketball could lose another key member from last year’s team as graduate point guard Jahvon Quinerly is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Joe Tipton.

Quinerly earned SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year last season, averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc. He earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team, averaging 11 points and 4.6 assists while helping the Crimson Tide to its second conference tournament title in three years.

Quinerly appeared set to be a big part of Alabama's plans for the coming season earlier this month when he tweeted a post with a picture that read "I'M BACK" after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft. He has since turned off the ability to retweet that tweet.