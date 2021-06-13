Recruits talk weekend with Alabama

Eli Holstein, 2023 four-star quarterback from Zachary High School in Louisiana, is off to a great start to his summer camp circuit. He earned an offer from Ohio State last week and left Tuscaloosa on Saturday with an offer from the University of Alabama.

Holstein stood more than 6-foot-3, 215-pounds during the trip to Tuscaloosa where he toured the facilities, worked with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and had a great conversation with Nick Saban.

"It was great," Holstein said. "It was mainly drills with Coach O'Brien. We did some routes on air and then a couple of one-on-ones. I loved Coach O'Brien. Just learning from him, watching film and going over all that was great. He's been in the NFL and done very well, so getting coaching from him and learning from him was great.

"He (Saban) loved what I did on the field today and loved my film. He really just talked about the organization as a whole and everything they have to offer. He then told me I have an opportunity to play here (at Alabama) and offered me."

Holstein visited Alabama a few years ago when his older brother, Caleb, went through the recruiting process. Eli was in Tuscaloosa with his parents and younger sister. A visit his family will not soon forget.

"They loved it," he said. "They really looked at it from a parents’ perspective and what all they had to offer off-the-field for me as a person. My little sister enjoyed it probably the most because they treated her like a princess the entire time we were there. That means a lot to me and my family.

"What impressed me is what all the different stuff they have for athletes to help them be the best they can be. I really like the sports medicine and sports science part. I got to see all of the stuff that goes into training the players, their recovery and all the stuff they are doing to help the athletes. It was great to see that."

His offer list also includes Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Utah. Holstein does not have any favorites at this time.