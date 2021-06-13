Recruits talk weekend with Alabama
Eli Holstein, 2023 four-star quarterback from Zachary High School in Louisiana, is off to a great start to his summer camp circuit. He earned an offer from Ohio State last week and left Tuscaloosa on Saturday with an offer from the University of Alabama.
Holstein stood more than 6-foot-3, 215-pounds during the trip to Tuscaloosa where he toured the facilities, worked with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and had a great conversation with Nick Saban.
"It was great," Holstein said. "It was mainly drills with Coach O'Brien. We did some routes on air and then a couple of one-on-ones. I loved Coach O'Brien. Just learning from him, watching film and going over all that was great. He's been in the NFL and done very well, so getting coaching from him and learning from him was great.
"He (Saban) loved what I did on the field today and loved my film. He really just talked about the organization as a whole and everything they have to offer. He then told me I have an opportunity to play here (at Alabama) and offered me."
Holstein visited Alabama a few years ago when his older brother, Caleb, went through the recruiting process. Eli was in Tuscaloosa with his parents and younger sister. A visit his family will not soon forget.
"They loved it," he said. "They really looked at it from a parents’ perspective and what all they had to offer off-the-field for me as a person. My little sister enjoyed it probably the most because they treated her like a princess the entire time we were there. That means a lot to me and my family.
"What impressed me is what all the different stuff they have for athletes to help them be the best they can be. I really like the sports medicine and sports science part. I got to see all of the stuff that goes into training the players, their recovery and all the stuff they are doing to help the athletes. It was great to see that."
His offer list also includes Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Utah. Holstein does not have any favorites at this time.
South Florida athlete compared to Miami Dolphin
Nathaniel Joseph, 2023 athlete from Edison High School in Miami, has an offer list of more than 20 which includes schools like Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M. He added another one from the University of Alabama on Saturday.
"It was a great feeling," Joseph said. "I was very excited. I am just blessed to be in this position. I'm just glad all my hard work is paying off for me.
"Coach Saban said he liked my great hands and ability to run after the catch. He likes my toughness and said I can play special teams. He compared me to (Jaylen) Waddle."
Joseph worked on the offensive side of the ball during his camp experience in Tuscaloosa. He enjoyed the time spent with wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.
"I loved it," he said. "I enjoyed every part of the work-out. I just loved the hard-working and loving environment. I worked the outside and in the slot. I felt I did good, but there is always room for improvement. The wide receivers coach (Wiggins) said he loved everything about me."
The summer circuit continues for Joseph with upcoming trips to Florida, UCF, FAU and Miami. He doesn't have any top schools, but will certainly return to Alabama in the future.
Alabama has made its mark in south Florida through the years especially at the wide receiver position with three current NFL stars in Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy. Former Alabama stars/first round draft picks Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle are fan favorites for the Miami Dolphins on the offensive side of the ball.
"I like the coaches," Joseph said of his interest in Alabama. "I like the winning standard. I like the facilities. I also like the love the coaches show."
Rivals100 DE returns to Tuscaloosa
Derrick LeBlanc, 2023 Rivals100 defensive end from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida, attended the Alabama Junior Day in February 2020. He returned to Tuscaloosa for the first time in more than year on Saturday for a quick visit and work-out with the Tide.
"It was good," LeBlanc said. "I was working out with the coaches. I did good. Coach Saban said I did amazing, and they are going to recruit me hard.
"The coaches were all cool people. I liked them a lot. Coach Roach is a really great guy to be around. I liked him a lot."
LeBlanc recorded 65 tackles, 15.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss during the 2020. He told BamaInsider recently the schools standing out the most include Alabama, Clemson, Miami and Ohio State.
"Everything in general stood out to me about the visit," he said. "I really like the people and the environment there. I will probably come back up for a game."
He measured 6-foot-5, 253-pounds during the visit. He was joined by a few other recruits on his trip with Alabama including John Walker, Jordan Castell, Assad Waseem and Calvin Smith. LeBlanc has upcoming trips to Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
St. Louis ˇTE recaps his Friday visit
Mac Markway, 2023 Rivals100 tight end from De Smet High School in St. Louis, made his way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Friday for an unofficial visit with the Tide. Markway also worked out on the field with first year tight ends coach Drew Svoboda.
"I spent time with Coach Saban, Coach Svoboda and Coach Roach," Markway said. "It was awesome. I loved the old school with the new school. I loved their plan for me.
"They loved my physicality and athleticism for their Y (tight end) position. Coach Saban is such a pro in how he treats his program. I really like Coach Svoboda. I loved his plan."
Alabama also made a strong impression on the Midwest tight end's family during their first visit to the Capstone. Markway was impressed overall with everything Alabama has to offer.
"My parents both really like Coach Saban and the staff. I would like to come back for a game. Bama is very high on my list after this visit. They want me there. I saw everything. Their player development is incredible. The facilities are insane.
"Everything was first class. Coach Saban lays it all out on how to be successful. The facilities are insane. The support staff is incredible. They are going to use a lot of 12 personnel on offense. They like me at their Y-position. I loved talking to Coach Svboda and Coach Roach."
Markway also visited LSU last week. He has upcoming trips to Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.