Father of elite 2023 recruit blown away by Nick Saban, Alabama
Dave Uiagalelei is no stranger to the life of college recruiting. The father of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and 2023 Rivals100 recruit Matayo Uiagalelei toured several of the nation’s top p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news