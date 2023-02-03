National Signing Day has come and gone, and with the passing of that date comes the official end of the 2023 recruiting cycle. It was a highly successful period for Alabama as it landed the top recruiting class in the nation. However, the Crimson Tide isn’t slowing down.

New offers don’t stop

PWOs join roster

More in-state talent has come to the Crimson Tide football roster by way of new preferred walk-on additions. Athlete Sawyer Deerman is a familiar name to the Tuscaloosa high school scene, as he played at County High after a stint at American Christian. Linebacker Braylon Chatman played at Hewitt-Trussville and was offered by Charleston. Antonio Ross, a defensive back from Alexandria, Ala., elected to come to Alabama over offers from UAB and others. Billy Roby, a Huntsville High (Alabama) product, will be an offensive lineman. Mountain Brook’s Reed Harradine is one of two special teamers, with the other being a Texas native in Brock O’Quinn. Gulf Shores native J.R. Gardner joins the squad at tailback, and Excel’s Kolby Peavy rounds out the group as a defensive back.

Looking back on the 2023 class