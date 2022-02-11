Recruiting Notebook: New Alabama OL coach connecting with top targets

Related links

Alabama makes the cut for No.1 OL

Kadyn Proctor, five-star offensive tackle from Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, announced his top seven on Wednesday: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Penn State. Proctor hasn't been in Tuscaloosa since last June, but said he hopes to return soon. Coach Nick Saban visited Proctor's high school a few weeks ago. He understands it's a rare occurrence to receive the high-profile visitor to the Hawkeye State. Alabama signed Ross Pierschbacher from Cedar Falls in 2014. "Alabama is Alabama," Proctor told BamaInsider on Thursday. "Iowa kids don't get Bama offers. The coaches have been telling me to keep the recruiting process in-check and do what's best for me. They want to keep building relationships." One relationship already established is with the Tide's new offensive line coach. Coach Eric Wolford recently joined the Alabama coaching staff after spending the 2020 season with the Kentucky Wildcats. "I have great communication with him," said the nation's top lineman. "He's a great guy. He's a great coach too being that he was in the Joe Moore Award conversation (in 2020).” Proctor plans to take unofficial visits throughout the spring and summer. He will save the official visits for this fall. He enjoyed his trip to the Capstone last summer and looking forward to the return visit. "I really liked the athletic training room," Proctor said after the first visit. “I like the cryotherapy. They have everything you need. They have so many different things. From the water beds to the outstanding facilities. Education-wise everything stood out. Their offensive line is very successful. Their whole team is very successful. They have All-Americans and Academic All-Americans every year."

McVay happy to see Wolford in T-Town

Miles McVay, Rivals100 offensive tackle from East St. Louis High School in Illinois, visited Alabama for Junior Day. It was his second time visiting Tuscaloosa where he had developed a strong bond with offensive line coach, Doug Marrone. A few changes have taken place on the Tide's coaching staff since McVay's visit. Coach Marrone is off to the NFL (New Orleans Saints), and the new addition of the position coach. "Coach Wolford and I text all the time," McVay said. "Coach Wolford recruited me at Kentucky, so we have had a relationship for a long time. He talks to me about development and how great the school and program is. "I was super hype (when Coach Wolford joined Alabama). I know he is a great O-line coach. The possibilities are endless now that he's at Bama. I can see a Joe Moore Award (given annually to the nation's top offensive line. Alabama won the award in 2015 and 2020) in the future." McVay talks recent visit to Alabama for Junior Day! Watch junior season highlights!

Florida lineman snatches offer from the Tide

Payton Kirkland visited Alabama for the first time in November. He was originally supposed to attend the Tide's camp in June, but had to reschedule because of traveling issues. He finally made it to Tuscaloosa when Alabama hosted LSU. "The hospitality," Kirkland said after being asked what stood out about his visit. "They treated us very well. I also enjoyed meeting Coach Saban before the game. The stadium and fans were amazing. There was never a dull moment. The atmosphere was electric." Kirkland went on to say how he enjoyed seeing how "bought-in" the coaches with the program and how the "offensive line "trusts their technique." He was not offered by Alabama during his visit, but was told the offer would come soon. Alabama assistant coach Holmon Wiggins, who recruits Kirkland's area, visited Dr. Phillips High School in January. Coach Wiggins spoke with Kirkland after the visit to inform hm about his offer from the Crimson Tide. "I felt amazing," the four-star lineman said after receiving the offer. "I feel like I've earned some respect.He told me that Coach Saban and staff were excited about having me in November and that I’m how they want their lineman to look. He said I put in the work and delivered." Kirkland announced a top seven on December 23 which included Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State. He plans on visiting Alabama sometime this spring. He has also been in contact with Coach Wolford since he joined the Tide's staff. "We have talked about four or five times," Kirkland said regarding his communication with with Coach Wolford. "He wants me to be a part of the family. He said the entire staff will continue to be on me." Watch junior season highlights!

Ohio lineman lists Alabama in top six

Alabama is well known for its development of offensive linemen including Ohio native and All-Pro center Ryan Kelly (Baltimore Colts). The Crimson Tide has high interest in Austin Siereveld after extending an offer in November. He announced a top six on Thursday: Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. "They've developed lots of guys to the NFL, and they win national championships," Siereveld said why Alabama in his top group. "They would do everything to help me develop as a player and student." Siereveld has been in contact with Coach Wolford since he joined Alabama's coaching staff last week. The four-star lineman plans to return to Tuscaloosa sometime this spring. "It's good," he said of his relationship with coach Wolford. "He said I am a priority for him. He's a great guy and sends lots of guys to the NFL."

It’s possibly a little easier for the University of Alabama to recruit a local lineman than others from the Midwest, but Wilkin Formby receives the same recruiting pitch as other priority targets. Coach Saban stopped by Northridge High School a few weeks ago prior to extending a scholarship offer during Junior Day. Formby received an offer from Kentucky last summer and attended Junior Day in Lexington last month. His relationship with Coach Wolford has been intact for a while and continues now that he's in the same town. "He (Coach Wolford) has been keeping me updated with stuff and just catching up," Formby said. "I think he's a good coach with a lot of accomplishments. He is one of the best for sure." Formby visited the Capstone two weeks ago. He plans to discuss with Coach Wolford about a return visit to campus once the dead period ends on March 1. He has received additional offers from Cincinnati, Miami and Vanderbilt since he reeled in an offer from Alabama on January 22. He also visited Auburn and Ole Miss last month. "He's huge," said Northridge head coach, Mike Vickery of the 6-foot-8, 305-pound lineman. "He's just a big kid. He's a hard worker. He loves the game. He studies it and is constantly trying to get better. He grew up in a basketball family. It helped him from a footwork and athleticism standpoint." Watch junior season highlights!

