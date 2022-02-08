Four-star OL talks new Alabama OL coach, conversation with Coach Saban

Olaus Alinen, four-star offensive tackle from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, has visited Alabama twice including a return visit to Tuscaloosa in late November. Alinen had built a strong connection with former Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone, but Coach Saban recently hired a new position coach.

Eric Wolford has replaced Coach Marrone on the Tide's offensive front. The relationship with Coach Wolford isn't as strong (yet) as the Finnish lineman had with Alabama's previous offensive line coach, but it also isn't new.

"It's been good," Alinen said of his relationship with Coach Wolford. "I knew him before as well from Kentucky. He was saying that Bama is a special place and that he believes that I can play there.

"Our connection is pretty good. The coaching change doesn't really effect me. I really liked Coach Marrone a lot. I want to take some time to get to know coach Wolford more."

Alinen will also have a new area recruiter. Bill O'Brien has replaced Doug Marrone in the New England area. Coach O'Brien is quite familiar with the area after spending five years coaching for the Patriots and also as a head coach at Penn State. Alinen spoke with Coach O'Brien and Coach Saban this week.

"I talked to Coach Saban yesterday," he told BamaInsider on Tuesday morning. "We were just talking about the coaching change and what is the next step in the recruiting process.

"I talked to Coach O'Brien as well. He said he will take responsibility of my recruitment after Coach Marrone since he is the New England guy. Coach Wolford will have a strong role as well, of course."

Alinen named Alabama his leader after the visit in November. He said things have evened out between his top schools. His family will take visits with him this summer. He plans to take an official visit to Alabama sometime in June. He also plans to visit Clemson, USC and Virginia.

"Everything was awesome," Alinen said after the last visit to Alabama. "The facilities are great and like the style of the campus. They have values and goals that fit for me. I like the place and people as well. It is a great opportunity to succeed."