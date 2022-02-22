Recruiting Notebook: Alabama extends several new offers

Aguirre has added a few big scholarship offers this year which have included Alabama and Ohio State. He has several other offers including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee. He is originally from south Florida. He recorded 80 tackles during his junior season. Aguirre camped at Alabama last summer and plans to return to Tuscaloosa this spring. Coach Saban informed Aguirre of his offer on Thursday. Watch junior season highlights!

Alabama extended an offer to Norfleet on Saturday. The dual-sport athlete was the first commitment for the Missouri Tigers. He has yet to express much interest in taking additional visits, but he is keeping the option on the table for a few trips this summer. Norfleet is also a star pitcher and also committed to playing baseball in Columbia, but the possibility of playing both sports at Alabama has not been discussed yet. He has also received recent offers from Auburn, Miami and Ohio State. He caught 26 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season. He also added three sacks on defense. Watch junior season highlights!

Alabama is always in the hunt for elite pass rushers, and it offered another one last week. Bai Jobe is just starting to scratch the surface on his potential. Jobe has earned recent offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan, Kansas State and Indiana. Jobe moved to the United States from Senegal as an exchange student in the eighth grade. He was originally considered a basketball prospect before he began playing football midway through his freshman season. He had a breakout junior campaign with 56 tackles and 16.5 sacks. Jobe continues to play basketball, but he is also focused on football with hopes of one day playing in the NFL. Watch junior season highlights!

Alabama has offered less than 10 running backs in the 2023 class. Kalib Hicks received an offer from Alabama last week. He plans to visit Tuscaloosa for the first time on March 5. He spoke with BamaInsider on Friday about the latest offer. "Alabama is a great program," Hicks said. "It is beyond amazing for a winning program to offer. They have produced a lot of guys to the highest level especially at my position. I am glad I have the choice to go there. They have one of the greatest, if not the greatest college coach. Nick Saban sees great talent in me and I appreciate that." Hicks rushed for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns during his junior season. He averaged more than 111 yards rushing per game before his team, the defending Class 5A state champions, lost in the regional finals to College Station. He has received several additional offers including Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Miami, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech and Wisconsin. Watch junior season highlights!

Derion Gullette is seeing his stock skyrocket after his junior season. Alabama has entered the race after extending an offer last Wednesday. Gullette has several other offers including Baylor, Houston, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Texas Tech. He was named First Team All-State as a wide receiver and punter, but he is recruited by most schools as a linebacker. He was offered by Alabama defensive coordinator, Pete Golding. Gullette hauled in 62 receptions for 1,430 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season. He added 125 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions on defense. Gullette, who was born in Montgomery, Alabama, has visited Baylor, Texas and Texas A&M. He is working on a visit to Tuscaloosa. Watch junior season highlights!

Elijah Davis signed with East Mississippi Community College in 2021. The Wagener, South Carolina native will have plenty of options to choose from this time around in his recruitment. Alabama recently offered a scholarship (February 10). He has also received recent offers from Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. Davis is coached on the defensive front by former Alabama defensive lineman Brandon Deaderick who helped the Crimson Tide to the 2009 BCS National Championship. Watch freshman season highlights!

Kamarion Franklin will make an argument as the top player in the Magnolia State in 2024. He has received eight offers including his most recent one on Sunday from the University of Alabama. Franklin also has offers from Florida State, Indiana, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas. Franklin spoke with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach who is also his area recruiter. He visited Tuscaloosa for the first time in October and planning a return visit sometime in March. "Coach Roach told me he’s been watching me for a minute, and that he loves my play style," Franklin said. "He thinks I’ll be a good fit for the D-line. The offer is a blessing and intriguing. "I like the stadium and the environment overall. I love knowing I have been offered a opportunity to play for the great Nick Saban.” The 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman recorded 71 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks during his sophomore season. He also plays basketball for his high school. Watch sophomore season highlights!

