Texas RB Kalib Hicks reacts to Alabama offer

Kalib Hicks, three-star running back from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, had an impressive junior campaign where he rushed for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged more than 111 yards rushing per game before his team, the defending Class 5A state champions, lost in the regional finals to College Station.

The scholarship offers started to flow throughout the season from several programs including Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Missouri, TCU and Wisconsin. The offers have continued through the new year with Arizona, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Texas Tech.

Hicks learned of another offer on Thursday when he spoke with Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. It's an offer Hicks did not realize Alabama had extended last month.

"Coach Saban offered me a few weeks ago when he came by my school, but I didn't know," Hicks said. "I talked to them on the phone, and they officially let me know. They told me they liked my tape and my running style. I updated them on my track season."

The news was thrilling for Hicks, and he is tentatively scheduled to take his first visit to Alabama on March 5 for the Tide's second Junior Day.

"Alabama is a great program," he said. "It is beyond amazing for a winning program to offer. They have produced a lot of guys to the highest level especially at my position. I am glad I have the choice to go there. They have one of the greatest, if not the greatest college coach. Nick Saban sees great talent in me and I appreciate that."





The 6-foot, 200-pound athlete said he has seen all the different types of backs produced by Alabama during the Nick Saban era which includes current NFL stars such as Derrick Henry, Damien Harris, Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs, Mark Ingram and Kenyan Drake.

"They produce different styles of running backs," he said. "They mold you into the running back you are. They don't change who you are. They make you the best you can be. They've had a lot of success sending running backs to the next level."

Hicks does not have any other visits scheduled at this time. He does not claim any favorites. He talked about his playing style and what he brings to the table.

"I will say my strength is patience and always making the first guy miss," Hicks said. "I visualize my running style like Alvin Kamara, just smooth.

"I want to improve my speed, balance and my explosion off the ground when I make cuts. I also want to improve my route running, footwork and just everything. I just want to be the best version of myself and be a diverse back."

Watch junior season highlights!