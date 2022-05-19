Recruiting battles: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama and Texas A&M have never been really considered rivals. That may have changed this week after Nick Saban called out Texas A&M for its recruiting approach in the 2022 class and beyond. Jimbo Fisher decided to rip Coach Saban for his comments and declare their relationship as "done". Looks like there is now a fresh, new rivalry in the SEC-West. Auburn and Tennessee will remain as traditional rivals to Alabama. The rivalry between Alabama and LSU started when Coach Saban became the head coach in Tuscaloosa. This is about as heated as it can get between two sides which will likely create plenty of hostility leading up to October 8 at Bryant-Denny Stadium and the next several months on the recruiting front. Below is a look at 10 current recruiting battles between the Crimson Tide and Aggies. There are more battles taking place between the two schools. Texas A&M lost one of its top commitments earlier this year in Rivals100 quarterback Eli Holstein who is now considered an Alabama lean. Cedric Baxter, Rivals100 running back, does not have Alabama in his top five, but said the staff remains in contact. His current top five includes Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M. David Hicks, five-star defensive end, is considered a Texas A&M lean, but said he will visit Alabama this summer. We did not include these players in the current battles between the two sides.

Sampson told Rivals last week he has five schools in mind for official visits: Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M. Sampson currently has visit dates scheduled with Alabama (June 17-19) and Florida State (June 10-12). "We'll see how my officials go," Sampson told Rivals regarding his future decision. "[A commitment is] either gonna be before the season or after the season. Wherever I go, it just has to feel like home and the best fit for me." Sampson talks top schools

The top inside linebacker in the country has a top six which includes Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, USC, Texas and Texas A&M. He expects to take at least four of his official visits in June with dates set for Alabama (June 10-12), Oklahoma (June 3-5), USC (June 17-19) and Texas (June 24-26). He is also scheduled an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on July 29. Hill has taken multiple visits to Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M. Some consider the Aggies as the front-runner in his recruitment. Hill visited Alabama last spring and will return to Tuscaloosa next month. Hill focused on six

The former Texas commitment is still considered by many as a lean to the Longhorns, but other schools including Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M are on this short list. Owens is expected to visit each of the programs in June. He has an official visit scheduled to Georgia on June 17-19. Owens eyeing four schools for official visits

The in-state target for the Crimson Tide revealed a top five earlier this spring which included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M. The Gators and Aggies appear as the biggest threat to lure him away from Alabama (once considered the heavy favorite). The former Tennessee commitment is also still considering the Volunteers and has an official visit scheduled to Texas on June 24-26. Mitchell does not expect to make a decision until the early signing period. Mitchell breaks down top contenders

Smith is in no rush to make a decision. Many top recruits have started scheduling official visits or trimming a list of finalists to a top five. Smith recently announced a top 11: Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Jackson State, Miami, Ohio State, USC, Texas, Texas A&M. He does not plan to announce a decision until the early signing period. Smith has visited Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M more than once in his recruiting journey thus far. Expect those schools to remain in top contention for Smith until the very end. Smith loves Alabama's winning mentality

Williams took several visits during the spring including his first trips to Tuscaloosa and College Station. He has official visits scheduled to Georgia (June 17-19) and Pitt (June 24-26). Williams has indicated he will likely take an official visit to Texas A&M sometime during the season. Alabama and Florida State are also in strong contention to receive an official visit from the elite receiver. “The visit went swell," Williams told Rivals last month about his visit to Alabama. "I liked it. Bama is different. I didn’t expect their campus to look like that, it was beautiful. Alabama is one of the top campuses I have been to.” Williams dishes on his top schools

Hale recently revealed his top six schools which included Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Texas and Texas A&M. He has official visits currently scheduled to Georgia (June 3-5) and USC (June 16-18). Hale is considering an official visit to Alabama on June 26-28. Ohio State is also expected to receive an official visit from the speedy receiver (clocked 10.56 100-meters this spring). Hale will decide between the Longhorns and Aggies for his final visit. Alabama may not reel in Hale's signature, but currently sit in better position than Texas A&M at this point in his recruitment.

Russaw, just like his teammate, James Smith, will wait until the early signing period to announce his college destination. He also recently released his top 11: Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Alabama hasn't backed down from recruiting top players in Texas. On the flip side- Texas and Texas A&M have spent a lot more time recruiting elite players in Alabama. Russaw has visited Alabama several times. He has also visited College Station twice. Both schools will remain in the thick of things for Russaw and Smith until a decision is reached in December. Russaw loves the way Alabama develops its players

Muhammad's recruitment is probably the one that is closest to a straight-up battle between Alabama and Texas A&M. He recently revealed a top six of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M. Many see this a Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher slugfest. Muhammad has visited Alabama three times in 2022 including twice during the spring. He also attended Junior Day in January. His summer visit schedule remains in the air, but expect return trips to Tuscaloosa and College Station along with his other top contenders. Muhammad will likely wait until sometime in the fall to make a decision.

Alabama offered Gullette earlier this year. He took his first visit to Tuscaloosa in April and plans to return in June. He posted incredible numbers on both sides of the ball during his junior season with 125 tackles on defense. He also added 1,430 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns. Most are recruiting him as a linebacker. Gullette announced a top 12 last month: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Texas and Texas A&M. He has an official visit scheduled to Texas on June 23-25.

