Alabama has its eyes on one of the biggest recruits of the 2021 class. The Crimson Tide recently extended an offer to offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, who already holds offers from 15 other schools.

Alabama cornerbacks coach Karl Scott, who recruits the Dallas area, traveled out to Brockermeyer’s high school in Fort Worth, Texas last week. While Scott wasn’t allowed to meet with the sophomore in person, Brockermeyer connected with him over the phone later that night.

“I talked with Coach Scott, and he just offered me on the phone,” Brockermeyer said. “It was awesome. He loved how I love to finish blocks and the aggressiveness I play with. I think that’s the main reason they believe I can play at Alabama.”

The interest is mutual. Brockermeyer has yet to visit Alabama but said he “definitely” plans on making a trip to Tuscaloosa this summer. While he’s familiar with Alabama’s ability to produce talented linemen, Brockermeyer said he’s looking forward to getting a closer look at some of the behind-the-scenes workings of the Crimson Tide.

“When I look at a school, I try to look at the strength program, the O-Line coach and how they develop the linemen,” Brockermeyer said. “Those are the three main factors for me.”



Along with Alabama, Brockermeyer said he plans on making trips to Notre Dame, Clemson and possibly a couple of other schools this summer. He does not currently have a top list of schools but did grow up rooting for Texas, where his older brother Luke is a redshirt freshman linebacker and his father Blake played as an All-American tackle in the 1990s.

“I grew up as a Texas fan, but I don’t let my family history come into recruiting,” Tommy said. “I just want to make my own decision.”

Alabama and Texas are just two of several schools vying for Brockermeyer's commitment. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle also holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU and others. However, for right now he’s in no rush to make a decision.

“I think I’ve been handling things pretty well,” Tommy said. "All these offers came so quick, and it’s just you’ve got to keep your head out of the clouds and don’t let it get too much to your head and stay humble.”