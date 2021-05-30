Punter Charlie Scott no longer listed on Alabama's official roster

Alabama appears to have parted ways with its primary punting option from last season. Former Air Force transfer Charlie Scott is no longer listed on the team’s official roster as of the publication of this article on Sunday night.

Scott, who joined the team last year, appeared in nine games last season, averaging 39.18 yards on 22 punts while forcing 15 fair catches and dropping nine of his boots inside the 20-yard line. He recorded a 51-yard punt against Kentucky and was selected as one of the Crimson Tide's special teams players of the week following the games against Florida and Notre Dame.

Scott, a walk-on, took part in Alabama’s A-Day game last month, averaging 35 yards on eight punts while dropping one inside the 20-yard line. Last season he received a waiver from the Air Force to attend graduate school and play football for Alabama. The NCAA's blanket eligibility waiver would allow Scott to play a final season for the Tide this year. However, he would still need additional clearance from the Air Force to do so. Scott is the younger brother of Alabama’s all-time leading punter, JK Scott.

Earlier this month, Troy transfer punter Jack Martin announced he was transferring to Alabama. Martin, a native of Dothan, Ala., earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors last season, averaging 46.12 yards on 25 punts. He also handled kickoff duties for the Trojans, averaging 59.65 yards on 49 attempts with 19 touchbacks.

Alabama has yet to update its roster to reflect the addition of Martin or any of the other summer arrivals who arrived on campus last week. The current roster has two punters listed including Sam Johnson, who began last season as the starting punter, and Ty Perine, who served as the primary punter in 2019.