Alabama adds transfer punter from Troy

Alabama is adding another punter to the mix for next season. Former Troy punter Jack Martin announced Saturday that he is transferring to Alabama.

Martin, a native of Dothan, Ala., was Troy’s leading punter during his sophomore year last season, averaging 46.12 yards on 25 punts. He also handled kickoff duties for the Trojans, averaging 59.65 yards on 49 attempts with 19 touchbacks.

Martin was a three-time all-state honorable mention selection at Northview High School.

The Crimson Tide had a different punter on its roster named Jack Martin from Mobile, Ala. last season. That Mobile Martin is no longer listed on the team’s roster.

Alabama returns walk-on Air Force transfer, Charlie Scott, from last season. Scott averaged 39.18 yards on 22 punts last season. The Tide also still has its primary punter from 2019 in Ty Perine, who averaged 44.69 yards on 13 punts two years ago. During spring camp, Nick Saban said both Scott and Perine “have made significant improvement.”

Martin is the third transfer Alabama has brought in this offseason as the Tide has also added former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams and former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o.