Alabama is back on the practice field as the Crimson Tide began the third phase of its summer workouts last week. Athletes are now allowed to participate in up to 20 hours of athletic-related activities per week, including eight hours per week for strength and conditioning, six hours per week for film review and team meetings and six hours per week for walkthroughs. With preseason camp nearing, we thought it would be a good time to take another look at our projected depth chart to see how Alabama might line up for the coming season. Today we begin with the offense.

QB

Mac Jones, R-Jr Bryce Young, Fr Paul Tyson, R-Fr Outlook: Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer to Maryland leaves Alabama with just three scholarship quarterbacks. Other than that, nothing really changes at the position from our last projected depth chart earlier this year. The absence of a spring camp should only further cement Mac Jones’ status as the starter behind center. Bryce Young brings plenty of talent to Tuscaloosa, Ala., and will likely be worked into games to gain experience during his first season. The five-star freshman will be ready to pounce if Jones begins to struggle. Although, if the redshirt junior continues to perform like he did late last season, he should have no problem holding onto the job.

RB

Najee Harris, Sr Brian Robinson Jr., Sr Trey Sanders, R-Fr Keilan Robinson, So Jase McClellan, Fr Roydell Williams, Fr Kyle Edwards, Fr Outlook: Najee Harris returns as one of the top running backs in the nation and will continue to be the Tide’s lead back this season. That being said, it will be interesting to see how Alabama spreads the ball around given its expanded depth at the position. Harris is one of seven scholarship backs on the Tide’s roster, all of whom bring plenty of talent to the table. While former five-star recruit Trey Sanders is recovered from a broken foot that kept him out all of last season, he’ll have to beat out senior Brian Robinson Jr. for the second spot in the rotation. Keilan Robinson is also an interesting option as his speed gives him the most big-play ability of the bunch. Alabama also brings in three freshmen in Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Kyle Edwards. Although, that trio might be hard-pressed for carries given the abundance of experienced options.

WR-Z

John Metchie III, So Javon Baker, Fr. Traeshon Holden, Fr

WR-X

DeVonta Smith, Sr Xavier Williams, R-So Thaiu Jones-Bell, Fr

Slot

Jaylen Waddle, Jr Slade Bolden, R-So Outlook: Alabama’s depth at receiver took a bit of a hit this offseason, but there still shouldn’t be much to worry about. Even without first-rounders Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, the Tide returns two of college football’s top wideouts in DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Former A-Day MVP John Metchie III also appears poised to step into a bigger role during his second year with the program. The departures of Tyrell Shavers and Chadarius Townsend leave Alabama a little inexperienced when it comes to depth. However, Slade Bolden should serve as a trusty veteran as he enters his redshirt sophomore season. Meanwhile, true freshman Javon Baker has turned heads since joining the team this summer.

TE

Carl Edwards, R-Sr Major Tennison, R-Jr Cameron Latu, R-So Michael Parker, R-So

TE-H

Miller Forristall, R-Sr Jahleel Billingsley, So Caden Clark, Fr Outlook: After lacking depth at tight end last year, Alabama bolstered the position this offseason with the addition of North Carolina graduate transfer Carl Tucker. The 6-foot-2, 248-pounder is coming off a pedestrian season in which he recorded just five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown while losing his starting role after four games. However, he did earn first-team All-ACC honors from Pro Football Focus in 2018 after recording 16 receptions for 265 yards and two scores while excelling as a blocker. Alabama should also have a healthy Miller Forristall, who is fully recovered from a voice box injury that kept him out of four games last season. Jaleel Billingsley is perhaps the most exciting player in the unit given his ability to make plays as a receiver.

LT

Alex Leatherwood, Sr Amari Kight, R-Fr Javion Cohen, Fr

LG

Emil Ekiyor Jr., R-So Pierce Quick, R-Fr Kendall Randolph, R-Jr

C

Landon Dickerson, R-Sr Darrian Dalcourt, So Chris Owens, R-Sr

RG

Deonte Brown, R-Sr Tanner Bowles, R-Fr Seth McLaughlin, Fr

RT

Evan Neal, So Tommy Brown, R-So Damieon George, Fr. Outlook: There are a bunch of ways Alabama could reshuffle its offensive line after losing starting right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to the NFL. However, given the shortened offseason, this appears to be the safest bet as to how the Tide will line up across the front for its first game. Evan Neal seems poised to flip from left guard to right tackle to fill in for Wills, while Alex Leatherwood is a lock to remain at left tackle. Deonte Brown should remain at right guard, while Landon Dickerson’s experience and leadership could prove valuable at the center position. The leaves one spot open at left guard. We went with Emil Ekiyor Jr., who should be able to add more push to the Tide’s running game — something that could be important in breaking in a new quarterback. It’s still possible that Darrian Dalcourt could take the starting center role, likely pushing Dickerson to left guard. Redshirt sophomore Tommy Brown and redshirt freshman Pierce Quick are also names to watch moving forward.