Alabama is back on the practice field as the Crimson Tide began the third phase of its summer workouts last week. Athletes are now allowed to participate in up to 20 hours of athletic-related activities per week, including eight hours per week for strength and conditioning, six hours per week for film review and team meetings and six hours per week for walkthroughs. With preseason camp nearing, we thought it would be a good time to take another look at our projected depth chart to see how Alabama might line up for the coming season. After examining the offense Monday, here’s a look at the Tide’s projected starters on defense.

DE

Christian Barmore, R-So Byron Young, So Braylen Ingraham, R-Fr



DT

D.J. Dale, So Phidarian Mathis, R-Jr Ishmael Sopsher, R-Fr Stephon Wynn Jr., R-So. Jamil Burroughs, Fr.

DE

LaBryan Ray, R-Jr Justin Eboigbe, So Timothy Smith, Fr Jah-Marien Latham, Fr Outlook: After relying on two freshmen starters for the majority of last season, Alabama’s defensive front should have more experience this year. Defensive end LaBryan Ray returns from a season-ending foot injury he sustained in Week 3, while nose guard D.J. Dale should be recovered from a knee injury that kept him out the final three games. Christian Barmore appears poised for a breakout year after earning Freshman All-SEC honors last season. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder registered a 20.8 percent pass-rush win rate, the second-best among defensive tackles. Barmore has the ability to play defensive end alongside Dale but can also provide a push from the defensive tackle position. Alabama should have plenty of quality depth as Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe both return after earning starts in their freshmen seasons last year. Phidarian Mathis gives Alabama a steady veteran up the middle, while redshirt freshman Ishmael Sophser is drawing rave reviews this summer.

Jack LB

Christopher Allen, R-Jr Kevin Harris II, R-Fr William Anderson, Fr Chris Braswell, Fr Jarez Parks, R-So

Sam LB

King Mwikuta, So Ben Davis, R-Sr Drew Sanders, Fr Quandarrius Robinson, Fr Outlook: The biggest question mark in Alabama’s defense comes at the outside linebacker position as the Tide loses its top two pass rushers in Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis. That duo combined for 14 sacks last season, while Alabama’s current outside linebacking unit has a combined 1.5 career sacks to its name. Christopher Allen and Ben Davis are heading into make-or-break seasons as both have had quiet starts to their college careers. Alabama will also look for King Mwikuta and Kevin Harris II to continue to progress in their second years with the program. The real excitement comes in the freshman class, as the Tide brings perhaps its best-ever haul of edge rushers including five-stars William Anderson Jr. and Chris Braswell as well as highly-rated four-stars in Drew Sanders and Quandarrius Robinson. The truncated offseason will likely see Alabama lean on its experience early in the season. However, early playing time is very much in play for each of the four freshmen.

Mike LB

Dylan Moses, R-Jr Shane Lee, So Jaylen Moody, Jr



Will LB

Christian Harris, So Ale Kaho, Jr Joshua McMillon, R-Sr Demouy Kennedy, Fr Jackson Bratton, Fr Outlook: Alabama’s biggest weakness last season should be its strength this year. Season-ending knee injuries to Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon forced the Tide to start true freshmen Shane Lee and Christian Harris at the heart of its defense last year. While the duo performed admirably, their inexperience proved costly in key games down the stretch. The return of Moses and McMillon combined with added maturity from Lee and Harris now gives Alabama four inside linebackers capable of holding down starting spots. Moses projects to take on the Mike linebacker role while Harris is the frontrunner to retain his spot at Will linebacker. However, Lee and McMillon should both see plenty of time on the field as well. Ale Kaho is another interesting option and has the versatility to slide over to outside linebacker in certain formations if need be. Five-star freshman Demouy Kennedy is also a name to watch moving forward.

CB

Patrick Surtain II, Jr Ronald Williams, Jr Jahquez Robinson, Fr



CB

Josh Jobe, Jr Brandon Turnage, R-Fr Marcus Banks, R-Fr



Star

Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-So Ronald Williams, Jr Brian Branch, Fr Outlook: In past depth charts we’ve projected Patrick Surtain II to move to the Star position. The junior defensive back has experience working in the slot and knows Alabama’s defense better than any player in the unit, making him a strong candidate for the role. However, with a turbulent offseason, the Tide might opt to go with what has proven to work in the past. According to a source at Monday’s practice, Alabama worked Jalyn Armour-Davis at Star with the first-team defense while Surtain and Josh Jobe served as the outside corners. That could very well be the plan to start the season as Armour-Davis served as the backup Star last year. Junior college transfer Ronald Williams Jr. brings plenty of versatility to the unit and could feature at both outside and inside corner as well as safety. This could be a big season for Brandon Turnage and Marcus Banks as they look to take on bigger roles in their second year in the program.

S

Jordan Battle, So Eddie Smith, R-So Brian Branch, Fr



S

Daniel Wright, R-Jr DeMarcco Hellams, So Malachi Moore, Fr Kristian Story, Fr Outlook: Alabama will need to replace both of its starting safeties but returns sophomore Jordan Battle, who worked with the first team out of the dime package last season. The former Rivals100 recruit will likely pair with redshirt junior Daniel Wright at the back of Alabama’s secondary while sophomore DeMarcco Hellams appears to be a likely fit for the Money position when the team moves into its dime formation. Eddie Smith will have a chance for more playing time after two quiet years, while Alabama also brings in three four-star freshmen in Brian Branch, Malachi Moore and Kristian Story. While there might be some early growing pains, Alabama generally sorts things out quickly in the secondary.