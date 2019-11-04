TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Saturday’s game between No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama is the talk of the college football world. Now it appears President Donald Trump has taken interest in the game as well. Trump is expected to be in attendance when Alabama and LSU kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. While Alabama has not issued an official statement, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins confirmed multiple reports through a tweet Monday.

President Trump is currently expected to attend the Alabama-LSU game this Saturday, I'm told. No word on my whereabouts yet but stay tuned. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2019

This won't be the first time Trump has seen Alabama live. The President was also on hand for the Crimson Tide's 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After beating the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide visited Trump at the White House on April 10 of 2018 where the President recognized Alabama's 17th national title.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: President Donald Trump is presented with a team jersey from players and coach Nick Saban, center right, as he honored the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, 2018 NCAA Football National Champions at the White House on April 10, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

This coming Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama pic.twitter.com/xs6jEKXebY — Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) November 4, 2019

