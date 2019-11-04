"The way we practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, both quarterbacks are going to get pretty much the same reps. That’s probably how we’ll manage it this week in terms of their preparation.”

"I’ve been pretty consistent with the message with Tua. If he can play in the game, it will be a game-time decision," Saban said during his Monday news conference. "He did practice two days last week. We’ll see where he's at today, and then we’ll manage the reps accordingly. When I say that, we cannot predict. If he goes out there today and he looks good, then his rep count is going to go up and we'll prepare him as if he’s going to have an opportunity to play in the game. If he has a setback during the week, you can’t really control that, but that would change the plan.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As No. 2 Alabama begins game-week preparations for Saturday’s matchup against No. 1 LSU, Nick Saban provided the latest update on injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain on his right ankle against Tennessee on Oct. 19. He underwent a tightrope surgery the following day causing him to miss Alabama’s 48-7 victory over Arkansas.

Tagovailoa underwent the same tight-rope surgery on his left ankle following last season’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia and was able to return in time for the Orange Bowl 29 days later. If the left-hander is able to go Saturday against LSU, he will have made the recovery in 20 days.

The tightrope surgery has worked wonders for Alabama in recent years. Former quarterback Jalen Hurts also underwent the procedure last year and was able to return from a high-ankle sprain in four weeks. Former offensive lineman Cam Robinson was able to return in two weeks following the procedure.

“We’ve had a lot of success with this surgery in the past,” Saban said. “I think maybe Cam Robinson might’ve been one of the first guys to get it, probably, three or four years ago. He had a high ankle sprain in the Tennessee game and played LSU in two weeks, and he played every play in the game. So, a little different for an offensive lineman as it might be for a skill guy.

“But it really has enhanced the ability for our guys to come back and they haven’t had any issues or problems in the future.”

Saban also provided two updates on other Alabama players, listing running back Najee Harris (ankle) as "fine" and kicker Will Reichard (hip) as "questionable."

The Crimson Tide will return to the practice field at 4 p.m. CT Monday. Alabama will face LSU on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.