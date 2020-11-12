BamaInsider - Petty earns preseason honors as Alabama basketball is tabbed for 5th in SEC

Petty earns preseason honors as Alabama basketball is tabbed for 5th in SEC
Alabama basketball was picked to finish fifth in the SEC while senior guard John Petty Jr. earned preseason first-team honors as the conference announced its preseason poll and team Thursday afternoon.
Tennessee was projected to win the conference while Kentucky, LSU, Florida and Alabama round out the top five. Voting was done by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.
Petty made the SEC’s preseason first-team along with Florida’s Keyontae Johnson, Brandon Boston, LSU’s Trendon Watford and Tennessee’s John Fulkerson. Johnson was selected as the preseason SEC Player of the Year.
Earlier in the day, Alabama was ranked at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr. – Alabama
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky
Trendon Watford – LSU
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Dru Smith – Missouri
AJ Lawson – South Carolina
Yves Pons – Tennessee
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
SEC Player of the Year
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Preseason Media Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt