BamaInsider - Alabama basketball ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball will be ranked to start the season. The Crimson Tide came in at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Thursday morning. The ranking marks Alabama's first appearance in the poll since the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Alabama is one of three SEC teams included in the poll, joining No. 9 Kentucky and No. 14 Tennessee. In addition to those schools, Alabama will also face another ranked opponent in No. 18 Houston, which will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for a game on Dec. 19. The Tide could also meet No. 16 North Carolina or No. 22 Texas in the Maui Invitational later this month.