BamaInsider - Alabama basketball ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 11:25:42 -0600') }}

Alabama basketball ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats. Photo | Imagn
Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball will be ranked to start the season. The Crimson Tide came in at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Thursday morning. The ranking marks Alabama's first appearance in the poll since the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Alabama is one of three SEC teams included in the poll, joining No. 9 Kentucky and No. 14 Tennessee. In addition to those schools, Alabama will also face another ranked opponent in No. 18 Houston, which will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for a game on Dec. 19. The Tide could also meet No. 16 North Carolina or No. 22 Texas in the Maui Invitational later this month.

2020-21 USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Kansas

6. Iowa

7. Wisconsin

8. Duke

9. Kentucky

10. Illinois

11. Creighton

12. Michigan State

13. Texas Tech

14. Tennessee

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Arizona State

18. Houston

19. Florida State

20. Oregon

21. UCLA

22. Texas

23. Rutgers

24. Ohio State

25. Alabama

