BamaInsider - Alabama basketball ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball ranked in preseason Coaches Poll
Alabama basketball will be ranked to start the season. The Crimson Tide came in at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Thursday morning. The ranking marks Alabama's first appearance in the poll since the beginning of the 2017-18 season.
Alabama is one of three SEC teams included in the poll, joining No. 9 Kentucky and No. 14 Tennessee. In addition to those schools, Alabama will also face another ranked opponent in No. 18 Houston, which will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for a game on Dec. 19. The Tide could also meet No. 16 North Carolina or No. 22 Texas in the Maui Invitational later this month.
2020-21 USA Today Coaches Poll
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Kansas
6. Iowa
7. Wisconsin
8. Duke
9. Kentucky
10. Illinois
11. Creighton
12. Michigan State
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Arizona State
18. Houston
19. Florida State
20. Oregon
21. UCLA
22. Texas
23. Rutgers
24. Ohio State
25. Alabama