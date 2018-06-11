Garmon Randolph, three-star tight end from Jefferson High School in Georgia, visited Alabama last football season. He returned on Saturday for a work-out session.

"The visit was good," Randolph said. "I worked out for them and then talked to Coach Saban. I then went on a a tour. I thought the work-out went good. I felt like I did great.

"They told me after to continue to work on my blocking. Alabama is recruiting me hard. They told me I remind them of OJ (Howard)."

Randolph measured 6-foot-7, 225-pounds in Tuscaloosa. A massive target much like the Tide's former first round pick (Howard).

"I really like how they put an emphasis on graduating early," he said. "They prepare you for life after football. All the coaches there are great."

A decision is not expected any time soon. Randolph will reveal a top three after his senior season. He says Alabama and Ole Miss are currently recruiting him the hardest.