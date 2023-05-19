TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball was down another player to open this weekend's NCAA regional. Already missing ace pitcher Montana Fouts due to a leg injury, the Crimson Tide was also without starting left fielder Jenna Johnson during its 5-0 victory over Long Island on Friday night.

Following the game, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy put Alabama fans at ease, stating the injury isn't viewed as serious.

“She pulled like something in her quad Wednesday or Thursday in practice," Murphy said. "She probably could have played, it was just precautionary not to play her tonight."

Johnson earned second-team All-SEC honors this season and has a .280 batting average with three home runs and 25 runs batted in. She was named to the SEC All-Tournament team after going 4-for-11 with an RBI last weekend.

With Johnson out of the lineup, Alabama turned to Jordan Stephens in left field against Long Island. The sophomore went 0-for-3 at the plate.

Following the victory, Alabama remains in the winner’s bracket where it will face Middle Tennessee State on Saturday at noon CT. The Blue Raiders beat Central Arkansas 8-0 in five innings to open the tournament.