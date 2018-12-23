Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-23 09:04:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Orange Bowl: Comparing the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oklahoma

Nxjgnvidcn3wrm6svzir
Alabama's run grade offense is graded at 90.6. Oklahoma's season tackle grade is 66.9
Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram

Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us

Get $99 in Team Gear | Give a Rivals Gift | Refer a friend promo

The Orange Bowl will feature No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma on December 29 in Miami, Florida. Today, we take an early look at how the two teams compare from a grade out standpoint. In this feature, we take a look at Alabama and Oklahoma's offensive and defensive grades as well as top graded players.

Premium Subscribers Continue Reading

Not a subscriber? We have three promos active right now

Get $99 in Team Gear | Give a Rivals Gift | Refer a friend promo

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}