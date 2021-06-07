Oklahoma lineman recaps official visit with the Crimson Tide
Jacob Sexton, four-star offensive tackle from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, took his first official visit to Alabama this weekend. He visited Tuscaloosa with his parents and younger s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news