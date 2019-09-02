Here are some observations from Nick Saban’s Monday press conference. Saban opened up talking about resiliency and used the analogy of a boxer that gets punched in the mouth and keeps fighting.

Observations: Saban talked about Alabama facing a character check before the Duke game and during the first three possessions of the game, the Crimson Tide had a find a way to keep fighting and they did just that winning 42-3. The first game of the season always presents challenges as there are new faces, new schemes, and no identity for the team as a whole. Saban also said that you do not develop an identity after one game.

On New Mexico State. The Aggies were defeated by Washington State in week one by a score of 58-7. This week the Aggies are a 54.5 underdog against Alabama. Saban said that NMSU is a team that likes to spread the ball out



Observations: This will be a good opportunity for the Crimson Tide’s defensive secondary to improve and all eyes will be on Josh Jobe’s progression as he had a tough time in coverage against Duke during Saturday’s game. Saban also said that they are looking forward to the home opener and they (team) really appreciate all the fan support at home.

On the running game. The Crimson Tide ran for just 145-yards against Duke and never really established a running game. Saban said that a variety of things did not go right and that reflected on the run game.

“There’s a certain way you’re supposed to run the ball on certain plays,” Saban said. “You have to trust and have confidence in that. And that’s the thing we want to focus on with those guys to be able to do. If that takes rhythm to do that, then we need to improve their rhythm. If it takes more eye control and eye discipline to see what you’re supposed to see and respond that way, then that’s what we need to do.”

Observations: Saban is not directing the blame at the offensive line or the running backs, he’s directing the lack of running game to poor execution from the players. Follow through with your blocks, stay on your man, run behind your lead blocker and don’t bounce outside. That is what he is saying and you have to think they really work on this during week two, they have to.

