BamaInsider - Observations from Nick Saban's fourth press conference of fall camp

The 90-degree heat is no indication, but Alabama has reached the halfway point of its fall camp. The Crimson Tide participated in its 10th preseason practice Wednesday and will hold 10 more workouts before heading into game week for its season opener at Missouri on Sept. 26.

During his post-practice Zoom call with the media, Nick Saban said workouts will take on a game-week feel as the team is set to hit the field in three consecutive days for the first time this offseason. Following what the head coach called “tough practices” Tuesday and Wednesday, the Tide will suit up again Thursday before getting a day off Friday. Unlike last week, Alabama will not hold a scrimmage this weekend. However, Saban said Saturday’s practice will feature game-like situations.

“I think this week is a little different than the first two weeks,” Saban said. “Our No. 1 goal and priority is to sort of emulate a little more what an in-season week would be like.”

Here’s a roundup of some of Saban’s other talking points from his fourth press conference of camp.