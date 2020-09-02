The team across the state has 16 players missing from practice this week due to COVID-19. Alabama has been able to navigate the pandemic with far less misfortune. However, the Crimson Tide isn’t taking any chances.

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Nick Saban said Alabama had a few players who did not participate, hinting that at least some of the absentees were COVID-19 related.

“We’re treating those players as if all players who can’t practice are just like they’re injured,” Saban said, “and that’s the way we’re approaching it and trying to do everything we can possible to keep our players safe.”

Along with adhering to the safety protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, Alabama is doing its best to prepare for what, at times, seems like an inevitable outbreak. While it would be difficult for any team to cope with a setback like Auburn recently suffered, the Tide is putting itself in a nice position to withstand a couple of players missing time in the future.

“We’ve got a global pandemic going on, and you never know who’s going to be missing one day, who’s going to be out the next,” tight end Miller Forristall said. “So we’ve really had to focus this year more than others on being able to play multiple positions. And I think that’s really helped us, and it is going to help us here in the fall.”

At the beginning of camp last month, Saban said he was having players work at multiple positions in order to be prepared in the event absences become an issue. The changes have been relatively minor.

Forristall explained that one day he might be called to spend time at the H tight end position and the next he might line up at the Y tight end spot. The same can be said about the offensive line where Alabama regularly moves players to different roles during camp.

This year’s shuffle up front saw Evan Neal shift from left guard to right tackle, Landon Dickerson move from center to right guard and Deonte Brown switch from right guard to left guard.

Following the scrimmage, Saban referenced Emil Ekiyor Jr. as one of three players in contention for the starting center position while also stating the redshirt sophomore has made nice progress at guard. Chris Owens, who started the scrimmage at center with the first-team offense, has also spent time at multiple positions across the line and even lined up at tight end at times last season.

That versatility not only insures the Tide in case of emergency but also allows for more players to earn first-team experience. Over the weekend Saban spoke about the importance of building depth up front, stating that if the unit remained healthy, “we can have a pretty good offensive line.”