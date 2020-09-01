Najee Harris is calling it his “campaign season.” After breaking the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his college career, the five-star back surprised many by forgoing the NFL draft and returning to Alabama for his senior year.

Earlier this offseason, Harris explained his decision to come back, stating he wanted to “grind it out through another year” with his teammates. This summer, that grind included stops to Houston and Atlanta as the senior trained with Derrick Blaylock and Brad Lester, working on adding more explosion to his already-potent rushing style.

Over the next few weeks, Harris will provide an inside look at his preparation for the coming season during a three-part series entitled “The Campaign” on his YouTube account.

“I can tell you, he wants the Heisman Trophy,” said Lester, a former Auburn back who trained Harris this offseason. “That’s the goal for any running back. And he wants to be a top-five draft pick. That’s why I think he called it “The Campaign” because those things, that’s as presidential as it gets. He wants to come out on top like that.”

The series is set to debut Wednesday and will be spaced out a week apart with the second episode airing on Sept. 9 and the final episode airing on Sept. 16. The roughly 15-minute videos will offer a look at Harris’ preparation for the upcoming season as well as the back’s more playful side off the field.

“We wanted to highlight his personality,” said Jake Sacco, co-owner of Q6 Media. “He’s very light-hearted, very humble. He’s extremely comical. He likes to have fun. He doesn’t take everything so seriously. Obviously, with training he’s pushing himself every second of the day. But he loves to make jokes. He loves to talk about his little puppy. I think fans will really enjoy seeing that in the side of him.”

Sacco and Q6 Media co-owner Travis West met Harris while attending Alabama. Originally, the two were set to shoot a short hype video for the coming season before Harris came up with the idea to turn it into a series. From there, the two followed him on his busy offseason, documenting behind-the-scenes footage of his life both on and off the field.

“The reason why I believe he called the series The Campaign is because he wants to show the day-in, day-out of what he’s trying to work on for this upcoming season,” West said. “In a nutshell, how I view The Campaign, it’s not only that but something that can go even farther into the rest of his career. After his college career, when he’s about to go to the NFL combine and the draft, that’s all still part of The Campaign, essentially.”

West said there have been discussions of continuing the series following the season. However, a plan has yet to be finalized.