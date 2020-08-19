Steve Sarkisian is back for another year at Alabama. The offensive coordinator stated several times Tuesday evening how excited he is to return to the Crimson Tide, and with a new $2.5 million contract, why wouldn’t he be? Speaking to reporters through a Zoom call, Sarkisian touched on several topics from Alabama’s running game to how he’s handing COVID-19 precautions following his heart surgery in July. Here’s what we learned from the coordinator’s annual preseason press conference.

Alabama plans to spread the ball around in the backfield

Najee Harris might be seeing a lighter load this season. Last year, the former five-star recruit served as Alabama’s bell-cow back, carrying the ball 209 times over 13 games — the most attempts since Derrick Henry’s touted the rock a whopping 395 times during his Heisman season in 2015. Harris elected to return to Alabama for his senior year in order to boost his status for next year’s NFL draft. Last season, he led the Tide with 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground while pulling in 27 receptions for 307 yards and seven more scores through the air. However, it appears Alabama will look to take advantage of its immense depth at the position by spreading the ball around more to its other options this year. “I think, ideally, we would like to have a little bit more rotation, so that Najee is maybe a little bit more fresh into the second half,” Sarkisian said. “... I think there is a fine line in finding that rhythm for your lead runner, but also your complementary backs. Whether it’s the third series of the game and giving them a series, or special situations, maybe third down where a certain guy can go in and utilize his talents. But there definitely is a rhythm for the lead runner, but there's also a rhythm for the complementary backs.” Along with Harris, Alabama returns fellow senior Brian Robinson Jr., while redshirt freshman Trey Sanders is now recovered from a broken foot that kept him out his first season with the team. The Tide also brings in three freshman running backs in Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan and Kyle Edwards. Sophomore Keilan Robinson has not been with the team the past week and was not mentioned as an option by Sarkisian on Tuesday.

Alabama appears to be leaning on its experience on the O-line

One of the biggest questions heading into fall camp is how Alabama will line up on the offensive line. The Tide returns four of its five starters from last year but will need to find a replacement for right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who was selected No. 10 overall by the Cleveland Browns in this year’s NFL draft. Most projected scenarios have Alex Leatherwood remaining at left tackle with Evan Neal sliding over from left guard to fill in for Wills at right tackle. Meanwhile, Deonte Brown should occupy a guard position while Landon Dickerson remains inside at either guard or center, depending on who the Tide elects to bring into the lineup. From there, the popular prediction is that either redshirt sophomore Emil Ekiyor Jr. or sophomore Darrian Dalcourt will take the remaining starting spot. However, that might not be the case. So far in practice, Alabama has lined up redshirt senior Chris Owens at center while shifting Dickerson to right guard and Brown to left guard. Owens started in four games last season and would allow the Tide to field a fully-veteran line, something that Sarkisian seemed to be in favor of Tuesday night. “Those guys have played a lot of football,” Sarkisian said. “I think one of the things that comes out of it is the communication factor, those guys can communicate really well with one another up front. I think, two, their communication to us as coaches. They've seen a lot of football, they know some of the issues the defense is presenting and making the proper adjustments that way. And then thirdly, I think from a gameplan standpoint. “When we have a veteran group, you can do some subtle tweaks, you can do some things with those guys that maybe you couldn't do with a younger group, just from an inexperience standpoint.”

A look inside Alabama’s QB room

You didn’t think Sarkisian would make it through a press conference without a question about the quarterbacks, did you? While Alabama seems to be settled with redshirt junior Mac Jones as its starter behind center, there’s still plenty of intrigue surrounding the position as five-star freshman Bryce Young entered the fold this offseason, while redshirt freshman Paul Tyson is also showing some promise. Sarkisian, who oversees the quarterbacks during practice, spoke glowingly of the unit Tuesday. While stating there’s no substitute for Jones’ experience at the position, Sarkisian indicated that the plan was to get the backups into games when possible this season. Sarkisian on Jones: “I think Mac kind of got thrown into the fire in the Tennessee game if we remember. I think if you look back, and I think Mac would be the first to tell you, a little bit of shock and awe getting thrown into the game and took a couple of hits and maybe didn’t play his best. And then he gets a start against Arkansas and plays pretty well. Then Tua goes down again and we have to go to Auburn coming off the Western Carolina game and he has to start that game against a very good defense. And Mac really had two bad plays in that game. Unfortunately, they were for 14 points for Auburn but the rest of the game, I mean, the guy showed me a lot of toughness, a lot of moxie. Stood in there and took hits, rebounded from those difficult plays and drove us down when we needed, so got a lot of confidence there and then went and played a very good Michigan defense with a very aggressive front and did some nice things in that game, so that experience was very helpful for him.” Sarkisian on Tyson: “For Paul, getting a year in the system just as a freshman, that’s huge for a guy. Just getting reps and when you’re going through it as a young player, sometimes things don’t make sense and then in Year 2 it’s like ‘Oh that’s why we call it this, that’s why we call it that.’ So, definitely through two days, seeing some improvement through him that we didn’t quite see a year ago.” Sarkisian on Young: “With Bryce, I’ve really been impressed. You know, it was hard for him not having spring practice but the guy definitely studies the game. He works at it. He’s got a great attention to detail. He has a really good feel for the game and although it’s only been two practices — which is not a lot. We haven’t even put on pads yet, you see the natural passer in him. You see the natural feel for the game. Now there’s a lot of little things we have to build on, but I think you get a sense for us, at least an idea, of the type of player he’s going to be for us.”

Taking things safe

With safety very much at the forefront of the college football discussion, no one is taking COVID-19 precautions as seriously as Sarkisian. The 46-year-old assistant underwent an unexpected heart surgery in July after doctors detected a problem during an “extensive executive physical.” Tuesday, Sarkisian said the surgery came as a shock, stating that he felt fine leading up to the physical. He also expressed an appreciation for Alabama’s medical protocols which allowed doctors to catch the condition before it became more of a problem. While the coordinator says he’s feeling good and has even lost some weight following the surgery, he realizes that he is now at more of a risk for the dangers caused by COVID-19. “Well, there are some pretty simple rules that if we all just buy into, and that’s all I’ve been trying to do, life really isn’t that difficult,” Sarkisian said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance from the next person. At that point, if we could all just do those things, like my life is pretty comfortable. “I’m not one to go into really crowded places and have a bunch of people around me without masks on and I don’t know if they’ve washed their hands. I try to use hand sanitizer and wash my hands. I try to keep my mask on when I’m around other people. Even when I’m around the players, sometimes it’s uncomfortable being on the field with my mask on but I know it’s the best thing for me and it’s the best thing for them. I don’t know if it’s a public service announcement or not but if we could all just do that, things would be a lot simpler and a lot easier for all of us.”

Sarkisian wasn’t ready to leave Alabama just yet

With his new $2.5 million contract, Sarkisian is now tied with Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele as the nation’s highest-paid college football assistant. The hefty pay raise comes after the offensive coordinator generated a good bit of interest from other programs this offseason. Sarkisian interviewed for the head coaching job at Colorado and was also heavily mentioned for the head coach opening at Mississippi State before eventually remaining at Alabama. Tuesday, he explained that he was flattered by the interest while stating he wasn’t ready to leave the Tide after just one season. “I had already left Coach Saban once in 2016 and I just felt like the timing wasn’t right,” Sarkisian said. “He’s been too good to me. Alabama’s been too good to me. I love these players. The administration has been tremendous so all in all, we’ve got a lot left to accomplish. For me personally, this just felt like the right thing at the right time. “This is where I need to be right now in my life. I’m with a really good mentor. I learn so much every single day and it’s a joy coaching the players I get to coach. So all in all, the decision is always a little difficult when you have to make a decision to be a head coach or not when you’re an assistant but this one was probably a little easier than others because of where we are. The University of Alabama is a special place and we’ve got great players. It’s an awesome administration. Tremendous fans and we’ve got a chance to be pretty good this year and in years to come.”