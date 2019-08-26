-- Saban opened by saying that every player on the team has to make a decision to the standard of excellence. He also said that Alabama has an opportunity to create an identity for themselves as a team and each player has to ask themselves: How did I play and how did the guy next to me play?

Observations: As you know, Alabama is striving for not only a win against Duke but to be perfect in all facets of the game. While this team has incredible talent on both sides of the football, they have yet to win a game this season and the identity of the team is non-existent, but this is the time to set the stage, to make a statement if you will, to prove this Alabama team is as good as advertised. Saban knows that hype does not win games and the quicker this team builds an identity, the quicker the momentum goes in their favor. The components are there, no question, the question is: can all the components (individuals) work together on the field to play perfectly as a team. We shall soon see.

-- Saban, as you would imagine, gave a lot of positive praise to Duke football and to especially head Duke football coach David Cutcliffe.

Observations: Saban has respect for him as they’ve coached against each other a few times before and Saban hit on the fact that Cutcliffe knows how to coach the quarterback position and actually said that he’s the best quarterback coach in the Country. Big statement by Saban, but then again Daniel Jones, Duke’s quarterback from a season ago was drafted No. 6 overall in the NFL draft. Saban knows about Quentin Harris, who will take over for quarterback at Duke. Harris started two games last season and has thrown for over 500-yards with a 8/1 touchdown to interception ratio. Saban also said that Duke returns 15 starters from a season ago, that is very impressive.

-- Nick Saban was asked about freshman kicker Will Reichard and he said that he’s been very consistent this fall camp.

Observations: We’ve heard all fall camp that Will Reichard is the man at the kicker position and after last season’s special team's woes, this is great to hear how much confidence Saban has in the kicker, especially being the kicker is a freshman.

