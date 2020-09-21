Like most years, the annual depth chart was heavy on the word “or” which appeared 27 times as Nick Saban left the door open for several players to earn meaningful roles. Alabama still has starting spots up for grabs at center, defensive end, Sam linebacker and Star as well as a three-way battle at punter. Although, for the most part, we have a pretty good idea of how the Crimson Tide will line up against Missouri on Saturday.

So much for a supporting role. Perhaps the biggest surprise from Monday’s depth chart reveal came at the Jack linebacker position where Will Anderson Jr. was named the definite starter ahead of fellow freshman Drew Sanders.

Earlier this offseason, defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke highly of the Tide’s young outside linebackers, stating that they could take on designated pass-rushing roles on third down. However, Anderson seems to have progressed past that point already during camp.

According to sources at practice, the former five-star recruit has been unblockable, even when going up against Alabama’s first-team offensive line. That hype has grown each week as the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder continued to show progress.

"Oh man, he's a really great player, athletic, strong,” linebacker Dylan Moses said. “He actually reminds me of myself when he first came in just with being already physically ready to be on the college level. So I expect great things from him this year.”

Anderson came to Alabama as the No. 22 overall player and No. 1 weakside defensive end in this year’s class. He’s coming off a senior season in which he tallied 22 sacks while helping his high school limit opponents to 7.7 points per game.