In addition to a few Class of 2024 signees and many 2025 prospects, Alabama hosted several members of the Class of 2026 during its Junior Day over the weekend. It’s been a largely positive reception of Kalen DeBoer and his new staff from the long list of players who were in Tuscaloosa over the past few days. While there is still a long way to go for the 2026 class, Alabama’s new head coach and his staff made a strong impression, and will likely remain in the mix for a few up-and-coming Class of 2026 members, and even a 2027 prospect as their recruiting process continues.

Amari Sabb (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

ATH Amari Sabb — Glassboro High School, Glassboro, New Jersey

Amari Sabb was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday and Sunday and announced Monday that he picked up an offer from the Tide. He said Alabama made a good first impression and lived up to everything it's made out to be. “You know you hear all about Alabama, you think is great,” Sabb said. “But until you get there, you never realize how great it is. Some of the facilities and stuff they showed, it was just like so great. It just felt like a family atmosphere.” Though he’s listed as an athlete, Sabb told Tide Illustrated he’s leaning toward playing the slot receiver position at the next level. He spoke to both receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and DeBoer while on his visit. “He just seems like a great guy,” Sabb said of DeBoer. “We talked to him about football or anything. I talked to (Shephard), he was breaking down a lot of stuff for me, and it just felt so great to be there.” Sabb said he could see himself fitting into DeBoer’s offense and that he caught a few Washington games last season. He was also impressed by how Alabama has developed speedy receivers and the detail that Alabama puts into improving players’ speed and physicality. In addition to his Alabama offer, Sabb has several other major Power Five offers, including Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and Penn State. He’s taken three visits to both Penn State and Rutgers, as well as one visit to both Michigan and Syracuse so far.

Class of 2027 WR Xavier Sabb — Glassboro High School

Amari Sabb’s younger brother, Xavier Sabb was also in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. He too picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide following his visit. “I was actually very excited to see that offer come in,” Sabb said. “I was talking to (DeBoer), some of the other coaches, and the visit, it was really nice.” Similarly to his brother, Xavier said the weight room and Alabama’s dedication to sports science and keeping players healthy stood out to him. While he has an even longer way to go in his recruitment than Amari he shares many of the same high-caliber offers as his brother does, and can now add Alabama to that list.

DL Carter Luckie — Norcross High School, Norcross, Georgia

Luckie was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday and spoke with Deboer, as well as defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and defensive line coach Freddie Roach. “It was awesome to get to know Coach Roach a little bit more,” Luckie said. “I didn’t have a previous connection with him and now I do.” Luckie said the defensive line players had a chance to split apart from the rest of the group and talk with Roach during Junior Day. Luckie said Roach broke down how the defensive line will operate and talked about his past coaching experience. Luckie didn’t pick up an offer from Alabama but hopes that one will be on its way in the future. The Norcross defensive lineman has other SEC offers from Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia.

OL Michael Ionata — Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Florida