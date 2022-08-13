 TideIllustrated - Notes and nuggets from Alabama's first preseason scrimmage
Notes and nuggets from Alabama's first preseason scrimmage

Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its first scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday as players worked for roughly two hours inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the scrimmage was held behind closed doors, Tide Illustrated was able to gain some insight from sources in attendance.

Here are a few things we learned.

Improvement on the line

Alabama’s first-team offensive line raised a few red flags this spring when it allowed Bryce Young to be tapped down 10 times in the backfield during the A-Day game. While stats weren’t made available following Saturday’s scrimmage, sources in attendance stated that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was much better protected.

Since its spring game, Alabama added Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen at tackle and as seen two starters — Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Darrian Dalcourt — return from injury.

All three players were included in the first-team setup Saturday as Steen manned the left tackle position while Ekiyor and Dalcourt retained their roles at right guard and center respectively. Five-star sophomore J.C. Latham was the first-team right tackle while junior Javion Cohen and graduate student Kendall Randolph split time at left guard. Redshirt sophomore Seth McLaughlin also rotated with Dalcourt at the center position.

