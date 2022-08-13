Alabama DB Khyree Jackson misses scrimmage with groin injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s cornerback battle was missing a primary contender Saturday as the Crimson Tide held its first preseason scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. During his post-scrimmage news conference, Nick Saban revealed that senior cornerback Khyree Jackson was held out of the workout due to “a little bit of a groin injury.”

“Hopefully it won’t keep him out long,” Saban said.

Jackson recorded seven tackles and two pass breakups last season after transferring to the team from East Mississippi Community College. He earned his first-career start during the national championship game as he and then-freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry filled in for injured starters Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe.

During the spring, Saban listed Jackson, McKinstry and LSU transfer Eli Ricks as the primary candidates to replace Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe at cornerback this season. The head coach has also mentioned sophomore Terrion Arnold and junior Jahquez Robinson as players who have stood out in preseason camp.

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Saban said McKinstry and Arnold performed well while noting that Rick is “still trying to learn the defense so he can go out there and play with confidence.” He also revealed that freshman Antonio Kite has been moved from safety to cornerback, stating that the cornerback position is more natural for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound freshman.

“I’m sure that if you ask them, they’d all say that there’s things they need to improve on,” Saban said of his cornerbacks. “When I watch the film, I’m sure I’m going to be talking to them about what they need to improve on as well. But I think the big thing is keep people cut off, don’t give up big plays. That’s got to be a critical piece for what we have to do at the corner position.”

Alabama will take the day off Sunday before returning to the practice field Monday afternoon. The Crimson Tide will hold five practices next week before taking part in its final preseason scrimmage next Saturday. Alabama will open its season on Sept. 3 as it takes hosts Utah State.