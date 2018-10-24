TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jonah Williams isn’t surprised. While the rest of college football is just now getting acquainted with Quinnen Williams, Alabama’s offensive line has had its hands full with the defensive lineman for quite a while. That is when they can get a hand on him.



Through eight games, Quinnen is the highest-rated defender in the nation, receiving a 95.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. He leads Alabama with 11 hits and is second on the team with 12 quarterback hurries. All that while battling off double teams at the nose guard position.

Those stats come as a surprise to those expecting Alabama to suffer a drop-off after the loss of first-round pick Da’Ron Payne. For the Crimson Tide’s offensive line, they serve as justification to previous struggles.

“I think we’re honestly a little relieved as an O-line that we’re like, ‘OK, no one else can block him either,’”Jonah said. “Because during camp and stuff, talking to Ross (Pierschbacher) — I mean, he’s played a lot of ball. He made his 50th start. And he’s saying, ‘Man, Q’s hard to block.’

“So, watching him go out, it hasn’t been surprising at all. I mean, I know that he’s been working really hard on perfecting his technique and kind of honing his craft, so it’s good to see him out there having that success on the field.”

Off the field, Quinnen doesn’t look like the type of player who would cause opposing offensive linemen to lose any sleep. Flashing his braces with a friendly smile, the Birmingham, Ala., native shrugs off any praise of his breakout season.

“I pay attention, but I don’t really focus on that,” he said. “I definitely don’t get a big head.”

