Alabama picked up a win in its first game of the Tuscaloosa Regional on Friday, downing LIU 5-0 on Friday. The win improves the Crimson Tide's regional record to 66-11 as it hopes to advance to the super-regional round for the 17th time in program history.

While it had been more than two months since she got her last start, Jaala Torrence showed no rust against LIU. The junior tallied the sixth shutout of her career along with the seventh win of the season allowing just four hits and striking out five. Coming into Friday's game, Torrence pitched in just 62 innings mainly appearing in a relief role this season.

Although she was called upon to shoulder a bit more of the pitching load with Montana Fouts sidelined with a left knee injury, Torrence stuck with what worked for her. Throwing hard and first-pitch strikes. After giving up a double in the second inning, Torrence settled in and retired 12 consecutive batters before allowing a double in the sixth inning. Despite breaking the streak and allowing another hit to the next batter, Torrence was able to strand both runners.

"The defense had my back tonight and the offense did too," Torrence said. "I feel like just knowing they are behind me and even Montana (Fouts) is behind me, it makes everything so much easier on the mound. I just trust I'm them and (know) we are doing it for each other."

That confidence was reciprocated by her teammates, especially after her performance at the SEC Championship Tournament. The Dothan, Alabama native had a strong showing in Alabama's 7-6 loss to Tennessee. In 3 1/3 innings of work, she allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three which helped the Crimson Tide stay in the game after a lackluster start by Alex Salter.

"Honestly I saw pure confidence," Kali Heivilin said. "As soon as we found out Jaala was going in the circle I was like 'Oh yeah, she's ready to go.' ... She was fired up."

More importantly, Torrence's performance keeps Alabama in the winner's bracket without needing Fouts. The feat becomes even more impressive after Central Arkansas was run-ruled by Middle Tennessee State 8-0 in Game 1 of the Tuscaloosa Regional.

"It was huge," Murphy said. "You guys all know this but the key is to stay in the winner's bracket. It's one a day and now the first one is out of the way. Now we've got to concentrate on MTSU and that's all we're going to concentrate on right now."

Alabama will face off against the Blue Raiders for Game 3 of regionals on Saturday at noon.