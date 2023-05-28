TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A lightning delay couldn't slow down Alabama as downed Northwestern 3-2 in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. Here are a few takeaways from Sunday's winner-take-all Game 3.

14th appearance in WCWS

Alabama's six seniors will get a chance to don the crimson and white at least one more time as the Crimson Tide advanced to the Women's College World Series for the 14th time in program history. With the win, it marks the third time in program history Alabama dropped the first game of the super regional at home and was able to rally back to win the series. In 2011, Alabama rallied from a one-game deficit to defeat Stanford before falling in the Women's College World Series semifinals to Florida. Four years later Alabama made the comeback against Oklahoma before falling in loser's bracket of the to LSU in Oklahoma City. "I cannot tell you how gratifying the last two weeks have been to me just just a great team great senior leadership. They all bought in," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "It's still an unreal feeling to sit here knowing we're going to Oklahoma City for the 14th time in our time here at Alabama."

Johnson's charge puts Alabama in WCWS

Just like it did on Saturday, Alabama only needed one at-bat to put its stamp on the game. The Crimson Tide went a combined 5-for-27 with runners in scoring position but it was enough to eke out a super regional victory and book a trip to Oklahoma City. Ally Shipman once led the way on Sunday going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Ashley Prange who was arguably Alabama’s best hitter went 0-for-1 in the win. She finishes her first super regional going 4-for-8 highlighted by her game-winning RBI single on Saturday which forced a Game 3. While Prange was the main power threat for Alabama, it was Jenna Johnson who stole the show in Game 3 as her solo home run gave the Crimson Tide the cushion it needed to advance past the Wildcats. For Johnson, it was her second hit of the series and the fourth long ball of the season after going a woeful 0-for-10 coming into the super regional. Johnson finished the series going 3-for-8 scoring two key runs to help Alabama advance to the WCWS. "I knew I had to make an adjustment and honestly I was thinking, 'Hit a hard ground ball,'" Johnson said. "I split grips. I went with something Coach Alyson Habetz had told me and I was like 'I'm going to buy in right here.' I widened my stance out tried to hit a ground ball and I was lucky enough to put a good shot on one. ... I'm so thankful that it stayed fair and it hit off the foul pole."

Fouts slams the door shut