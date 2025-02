One of the most highly-anticipated editions of the Iron Bowl of Basketball is finally here. No. 2 Alabama will host No. 1 Auburn at 3 p.m. Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. College GameDay will be in Tuscaloosa ahead of the biggest game of the 2024-25 college basketball season thus far.

This bitter in-state rivalry will feature some of the most talented players in the sport. Here’s a look at the Alabama and Auburn lineups as recruits.