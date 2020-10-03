Saturday afternoon turned out to be a breakout performance for Alabama receiver John Metchie III after he caught five receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama football returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Crimson Tide rolled over No. 13 Texas A&M en route to a 52-24 victory.

Mac Jones

Jones distributed the ball around better than last week when he honed in on Jaylen Waddle. This week he looked Metchie's way early and often, targeting him three times in the first quarter.

Yes, Jones threw an interception, but even that shouldn’t be held against him.

He had to get rid of the ball on that play to avoid taking the sack, and the Aggie defender just managed to tip the ball to his teammate.

Completed 20 of 27 attempts for 435 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.