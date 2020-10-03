No. 2 Alabama blows out No. 13 Texas A&M in home opener
Alabama football returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Crimson Tide rolled over No. 13 Texas A&M en route to a 52-24 victory.
Saturday afternoon turned out to be a breakout performance for Alabama receiver John Metchie III after he caught five receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Final Stats
Offensive MVP
Mac Jones
Jones distributed the ball around better than last week when he honed in on Jaylen Waddle. This week he looked Metchie's way early and often, targeting him three times in the first quarter.
Yes, Jones threw an interception, but even that shouldn’t be held against him.
He had to get rid of the ball on that play to avoid taking the sack, and the Aggie defender just managed to tip the ball to his teammate.
Completed 20 of 27 attempts for 435 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Defensive MVP
Christian Harris
He almost brought home this honor last week, and Harris did more than enough to earn it on Saturday when he led the team with 10 tackles, eight solo, and one quarterback hurry.